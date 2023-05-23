University of Puget Sound removes name of professor from on-campus museum

Concerns about Slater's background were brought to the attention of the university by a student researcher.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — The University of Puget Sound (UPS) will remove the name of a former professor and proponent of "eugenics" from the school's museum of natural history.

The UPS Board of Trustees voted unanimously on May 12 to remove the name "Slater" from the Slater Museum of Natural History. The vote approved a recommendation from UPS President Isiaah Crawford, after a student request and subsequent review by a committee.

The Museum of Natural History was named after James R. Slater in 1979. Slater taught biology at the school from 1919 to 1951.

Concerns about Slater's background were brought to the attention of the university after a student researcher, Grace Eberhardt, submitted a paper to the school president's office in the fall of 2021.

Eugenics is the study of the use of selective breeding to decrease assumed “inferior” traits and “social ills” and to increase assumed “superior” traits in human populations, according to the university's release.

For over 30 years, Slater taught a eugenics course at what was then the College of Puget Sound. Eberhardt’s research found that Slater was a member of the American Eugenics Society and uncovered evidence that his teachings included support for sterilization, race-based hierarchies, and the idea that hereditary traits made some people more prone to criminal behavior.

"Biology and STEM, as a predominantly white field, I think it was really important that we reckoned with this history," said Eberhardt, who double majored in African American studies and biology. She is now getting her doctorate at the University of Illinois on the history of biology, focusing on race.

Eberhardt said she is glad she got involved in having Slater's name removed from the museum.

"I never thought that I would be able to do this or like, I couldn't have imagined the impact that it would have," said Eberhardt.

In addition to beginning the process of removing the name from the museum, leadership said they will "explore the creation of educational elements to inform museum visitors about this complicated history. "

“While we cannot reverse the harm that has been done, I believe this is an important step toward healing,” said Crawford. “It is my sincere hope that this change will spur further discussion on campus about the values we hold as a community.”

The museum will have its original name restored: The Puget Sound Natural History Museum, according to a school spokesperson.