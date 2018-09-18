One of the biggest Halloween attractions in Clark County is scrambling after someone broke into their site and stole thousands of dollars in tools.

It happened at the Clark County Scaregrounds at the Clark County Fairgrounds. Owner Jason Greeley-Roberts discovered the theft Friday morning and filed a police report. He said thieves got away with about $2,500 in tools, including electric saws.

“I just realized there were no drills and there were no batteries on the chargers and I was like oh, I literally can't work right now,” said Greeley-Roberts. “I would love to see someone held responsible, even if it just means they have to return the tools.”

Within hours, friends pooled together spare tools to make up for the loss. While work on the attraction continues, Greeley-Roberts said the theft is a big financial hit on the Scaregrounds, which opens October 5. If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

