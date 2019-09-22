VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping at the Vancouver Mall Saturday evening.

Police responded at 4:54 p.m.to a report that a man had grabbed a 14-year-old girl at a store in the mall, threatened to kill them, and attempted to drag them away.

The victim fought back and the man fled.

Bystanders chased the man and apprehended him until police could arrive.

Police arrested Steven Hayes, 49. He is facing kidnapping, assault and felony harassment charges.

Hayes has a prior conviction for kidnapping, according to a news release from Vancouver Police.