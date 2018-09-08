Teams of whale experts are racing out to sea to help an ailing young killer whale spotted between the U.S. and Canada.

But they don't plan to intervene to help a mother orca in the same critically endangered pod that also has them worried. That whale has been pushing the body of her dead calf for more than two weeks.

Orca J35 pushing the carcass of her calf more than two weeks after it died.

Sara Tavares, Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

Michael Milstein with NOAA Fisheries says experts plan to do a health assessment of the young whale if conditions allow. The orca who was spotted Thursday off British Columbia is thin and in poor health.

An international team has been waiting for the chance to get close to the female killer whale to help her, including possibly giving her antibiotics or feeding her live salmon at sea.

