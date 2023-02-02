Homeowners checking on possible raccoon nest in front yard, locked out of home by intruder

The homeowners were locked out after an intruder slipped inside while they were outside checking on some raccoons. A standoff with police ensued.

SEATTLE — A man is in custody early Thursday morning after police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood.

The Seattle Police Department was called just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting. The suspect found an opening, got inside the house and locked the homeowners out.

"We're minding our own business having a nice quiet evening at home at around 11. And that question came up between us of were the raccoons getting into some stuff out in our front yard," said the homeowners who didn't want to be named. "He was just a target of opportunity to get in our house."

A SWAT team surrounded the home and a police standoff began. Police tried using flashbangs, placing a robot inside to monitor the suspect and were armed with shields at the front door.

The standoff lasted over four hours when the SWAT team grabbed the suspect.

"What I understand, they found him in our bed," said the homeowners. "In our bed, having a nice midwinters nap."

"So I think the worst part is we're just gonna have to deal with the mess in our house," they said. "He's trashed stuff in there. He's banging on the door with something. Breaking glass. We haven't even gone in. We're just bracing ourselves for that."

There were no injuries, according to police.

