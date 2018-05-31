One of Washington’s most popular parks has 10 fewer campsites as the camping season begins.

The sites at Cape Disappointment State Park were destroyed by a storm in mid-January. Park ranger Josh Bell said the winds stayed off shore but the waves crashed onto the beach.

“The event was like typical of a 40-year event which is uncharacteristic. But they're offshore waves of 50 feet which is uncharacteristically large of the area,” he said.

The waves surged up and over the edge of the beach, tossing large pieces of driftwood 50 yards past the camping spots.

Camping spots 11 through 20 were destroyed. What used to be a nicely paved asphalt circle with pads for parking RVs disappeared in one storm. They were very close to the beach. And the rangers knew they would be vulnerable.

“We were ready for this, we’ve been forecasting for years. But we shut off water and electric and sewer lines out here to minimize any impact of potential erosion and this event actually pushed us over the edge,” said Bell.

Four months later, the area is mostly sand and logs. A few broken pieces of asphalt remain, workers broke up and removed most of it to keep it from washing back in to the ocean.

Richard VanDijk from Brush Prarie, Washington said he’d camped at both spot 11 and spot 20 several times. He was astonished to return to the park and see the destruction.

"It was like, 'Wow! What happened here?!'” he said. “And then the camp hosts told us it took all of about 10 minutes for this thing to get destroyed. Would have been a hell of a sight to see!” he added.

Bell said the park hosts, on average, 3 million visitors a year. It still has 190 camping spots available, just none quite as close to the Pacific Ocean.

