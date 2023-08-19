x
Washington

State of emergency declared by Gov. Inslee for Spokane County wildfires

Washington Gov. Jay Inlsee has issued an emergency proclamation for fires burning in Spokane County. Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations remain in place tonight.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee issued a state of emergency Saturday related to wildfires burning in Eastern Washington. 

Over 10,000 acres have burned in the cities of Medical Lake and Elk, located in Spokane County, this weekend. Over 185 structures in Medical Lake and 30 structures in Elk have burned. Hundreds of families have been displaced as crews battle the flames through thick smoke. 

The Washington Military Department has activated a state emergency operations center. Statewide resources will be coordinated to help assess in minimizing wildfire danger. 

"State agencies and departments are directed to utilize state resources and do everything reasonably possible to assist affected political subdivisions in an effort to respond to the ongoing wildfires," Gov. Inslee's emergency proclamation reads

Spokane County declared a state of emergency as of noon Saturday. Crews in the area continue to battle the flames as more high-risk weather is on the radar for early next week. The latest details on efforts to fight the fires have been posted to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. 

Oregon Road Fire Update with Spokane County Fire Dustrict 4 Chief Neckels, Spokane County Commissioner Kerns, and Sheriff Nowels.

Posted by Spokane County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 19, 2023

 KREM 2 News is dedicated to bringing you the latest details on the devastating wildfires in Spokane County. 

