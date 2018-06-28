LONGVIEW, Wash. – A second man died after being injured after a ship's line snapped and struck him and four others early Thursday morning.

Chief Mate Pingshan Li,41, died from his injuries at a local hospital Thursday night.

Li had been working at the Port of Longview when he was along with three other people were injured, when a ship’s line snapped and struck them early Thursday morning. Byron Jacobs, 34, died at the scene.

According to a spokeswoman with the Port of Longview, the line snapped and recoiled while the MV ANSAC Splendor attempted to move along the dock from one loading hatch to another.

The ship’s chief mate was critically injured. His name was not immediately released.

Another longshoreman and a security guard were injured by the line, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

“This is a tragic day on the waterfront,” said ILWU Local 21 President Jake Ford. “Byron was an active member of the union, loved his work and will be incredibly missed.”

“Our hearts are with his family and friends as we all grieve this tragic loss,” said Port of Longview CEO Norm Krehbiel. “This is an unimaginable loss felt throughout both the maritime and local community.”

The U.S. Coast Guard and Washington State Labor and Industries are investigating the vessel.

