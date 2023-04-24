Second body found at Tacoma recycling facility in a month

Two bodies have been found at Waste Management JMK Fibers in April.

TACOMA, Wash. — Two bodies have been found at a Tacoma recycling facility in April.

Waste Management JMK Fibers confirmed that a body was discovered on April 15, three days after another body was found at the plant.

The body found on April 15 was identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Lindsay, whose cause and manner of death is pending.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified a body found on April 12 was that of 33-year-old Zack Hillis of SeaTac. The cause and manner of death is pending.

The waste management company confirmed to KING 5 that neither incident involved an employee or person working at the facility.

The company said that while incidents like these are not common, employees know to stop work immediately and notify law enforcement.

Police officer Shelbie Boyd said these types of cases are important to solve, but it won't be easy.

"When we show up on a street corner and someone is found there, there's generally evidence," Boyd said. "Whether it's health related, whether it's drug related, whether it's a violent act, there is evidence. There are cameras, there is paraphernalia.

"But in a situation like this, where a body has been transported to a location like this, that evidence is not easily come by."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

