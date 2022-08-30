Seattle ties record for most 90-degree days in a year

On Tuesday, the temperature hit 90 degrees around 3 p.m. at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

SEATTLE — Seattle tied its own record for the most 90-degree days in a year on Tuesday.

The temperature hit 90 degrees around 3 p.m. at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). That makes for the 12th 90-degree day this year.

The record for the most 90-degree days in a year in Seattle was originally set in 2015, with 12, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Chris Nunley.

The Seattle area had a record six straight days of 90-plus degrees at the end of July. That was the longest stretch of days at that temperature in the 77 years records have been kept.

A daily high record was broken in Olympia and Shelton. In Olympia, the high was 91 degrees and the record was 90 in 1987. In Shelton, the high was 94 degrees when the record was 89 degrees in 2003.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. It spans from the north near Everett through the southwest interior of western Washington.

The high temperatures will pose a risk of heat-related illness. NWS suggests drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room staying out of the sun and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

Temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s are expected to stick around for the rest of the work week. The weekend is expected to bring temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s.