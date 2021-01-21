At least three arrested during destructive march in downtown Seattle

A group of demonstrators marched in downtown Seattle Wednesday and caused property damage. Seattle police made multiple arrests.

SEATTLE — A group of people marching in Seattle Wednesday night vandalized buildings and caused property damage downtown.

Seattle police have made at least three arrests -- two for property damage and another for assault.

Seattle police tweeted photos of the damage and said multiple sites were vandalized, including the William Kenzo Nakamura Courthouse at 6th Avenue and Spring Street.

The group started marching from Pioneer Square shortly after 4 p.m. At one point, members of the group lit an American flag on fire in the middle of an intersection. The fire was quickly put out.

The group was originally carrying a sign that said "Abolish ICE," but those members eventually broke off and a smaller group continued marching and causing damage in the downtown area, as well as Pike Place Market.

Police are monitoring a group in #DowntownSeattle. Multiple sites have been vandalized. One arrest made for property damage. pic.twitter.com/oLfIsGt5Af — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2021