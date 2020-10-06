Seattle protesters enter City Hall calling for change and mayor's resignation

SEATTLE — Demonstrators marched from Capitol Hill to inside Seattle City Hall Tuesday night.
The protests against police violence had been continuing throughout the day on Capitol Hill near Seattle Police Department's East Precinct and the nearby Cal Anderson Park.
According to a reporter who followed the march, Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant was with the demonstration and opened the door with a key to let a few hundred protesters inside. They began to chant and gave speeches in the City Hall lobby area.
The demonstration at City Hall started around 9 p.m. Around 10:20 p.m. protesters said they would head back to Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill.
The group called for the resignation of Mayor Jenny Durkan. The group also called for the defunding of the Seattle Police Department.
RELATED: Seattle police chief meets with protesters who remain at East Precinct after officers scale back