Hundreds of thousands attend Seattle's Pride Parade Sunday

"Being proud to be able to be 100% authentically human,” said Colleen Lindsay who attended the parade on Sunday. “Not just gay, not queer but being able to show yourself 100% human which is something we didn't always have the right to do."



Staff with Pride said this year's event had 267 community groups march in the parade. Which is the most the event has ever had in its history. Despite the record turnout, the Seattle Police Department, which has marched in this parade since 1994, was once again not allowed to have officers partake in the parade in uniform for a second year in a row.



“It's probably appropriate for them not to be marching in this parade particularly since this started, Pride started as a riot where police raided the Stonewall Inn and attacked people simply for loving other people of the same sex," said Lindsay.



SPD officers were providing security along the parade route during the event.