Seattle air quality affected by wildfire smoke doesn't stop residents from getting outside

Smoky skies didn't stop some people from getting out and enjoying their Sunday afternoon.

SEATTLE —



A smoky skyline was the view from Kerry Park Sunday afternoon, which is usually one of the best in the city.

"Very smoky and my pictures aren't coming out as clear as would like them to be," said Julie Kozak, who was visiting Seattle for the first time this weekend. She's from Philadelphia and said she's never seen this much wildfire smoke consume an area.



"That's kind of crazy to think that fires from Canada coming all the way down here," said Kozak.



Fires are ongoing throughout the Pacific Northwest. Officials with Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said the fires in Canada are the primary cause of this heavy smoke.



"Wow that's a tease, to have this gorgeous day and it's filled with toxic smoke," said Mattie Sain, who still decided to put on a yard sale in Queen Anne even though it might've not been the best day due to the smoke.

“I'm sure that keeps them away. No way likes to be out in the air when it's so awful," said Sain.



Many areas around Puget Sound have experienced unhealthy air quality throughout Sunday according to Puget Sound Clean Air Agency's sensor map.

Officials with the agency said wildfire smoke can cause and worsen many health problems symptoms include chest pain, coughing, fast heartbeat, and headaches to name a few. Air quality experts anticipate the smoke will clear by Tuesday.