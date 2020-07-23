Gov. Inslee denies reports of federal agents coming to Seattle ahead of weekend protests

The New York Times is reporting the Trump Administration has deployed federal agents to be on stand by outside of Seattle ahead of weekend protests.

SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is denying reports that a team of federal agents is allegedly on their way to Seattle ahead of planned protests this weekend. The agents are similar to those seen in Portland in recent weeks.

The report by the New York Times said the Trump Administration, which has pledged the full force for the government to protect federal property in cities across the country, expanded the effort Thursday by sending a team of tactical border officers to stand by for duty in Seattle.

The report comes just a few hours after Governor Jay Inslee held a press conference to give an update on the state's coronavirus response and also said federal agents are not being deployed to Seattle in response to a question from local reporters.

Inslee said he does not want to see what happened in Portland happen in Seattle.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has also said in recent days that she does not want federal agents in Seattle.

The tense, ongoing standoff between U.S. government agents and protesters in Portland has extended into yet another day after the city’s mayor was tear-gassed outside a federal courthouse during a raucous demonstration Wednesday night.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and hundreds of others on objected to the presence of federal police sent by President Trump, who called the demonstrators agitators and anarchists.

Agents tear-gassed Wheeler as protesters lit a fire outside a courthouse Wednesday.