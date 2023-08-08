Raising Canes files plans for first Seattle-area location

No further information on when the restaurant would open was provided.

SEATTLE — Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has filed plans to bring its fast-food chicken to Seattle.

As first reported by the Puget Sound Business Journal, Raising Canes submitted records to the City of Seattle in early August to fill nearly 6,000 square feet on University Way Northeast in the University District. The space, located at 4345 University Way NE, formerly housed American Apparel.

Raising Canes was founded in 1996 and is known for fried chicken fingers. Based in Louisiana, Raising Canes has hundreds of locations around the country, most of which are in the southeast. Over the years, the company has gradually expanded west, including the first Pacific Northwest location in Portland near its downtown.

The state of Washington's first Raising Canes is expected to come next year in Vancouver not too far from Portland, The Columbian reports.

No information was offered on when the University District location might be opened. The company did send out a tweet back in May that said "We'll be in Seattle in 2025."

Per the records with the city, the project is expected to cost $2 million.

Raising Canes isn't the only fast-food chicken franchise adding a Seattle location in the coming years. The PSBJ also reported in April that Chick-Fil-A was filing records for a new Interbay location, which would be the second location within Seattle city limits for the company.