Rain forecast for Spokane, Inland Northwest as Hurricane Hilary moves north

Needed moisture comes with wind as the remnants of Hurricane Hilary move toward the Northwest.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Needed rain returns to the forecast as the remnants of Hurricane Hilary move North. The once major hurricane will bring rain, wind, and a drop in temperatures to the Inland Northwest to start the week before a dry weather pattern returns.

Hilary is forecast to bring historic rainfall to parts of the desert southwest late Sunday and early Monday. Flood watches are in place from the U.S., Mexico border to Idaho and parts of Southeast Washington. Up to 2 inches of rain could fall in those areas, the heaviest in the mountains. Spokane, Medical Lake and the Inland Northwest have the potential to pick up anywhere between 0.1” to 0.5” by the time the showers come to an end on Tuesday.

Most of the moisture stays in the mountains with the incoming round of rain. Parts of Idaho and Oregon could receive anywhere from 0.5” to 1.5” of rain from Hilary to start the week. A bulk of the heavy rain will stay east of the Rockies. Along with the locally heavy rain, stronger wind gusts are possible in the days to come.

As Hilary tracks north, wind will shift from northerly (out of the north) to southerly (out of the south). Wind will pick up as the remnant low draws near. Sustained winds will be at about 5-15 miles per hour out of the south, with gusts ranging from 20-30 miles per hour Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The saving grace of the incoming wind will be the additional moisture in the atmosphere.

The southerly wind will be accompanied by atmospheric moisture. Moisture content will be more than double normal for this time of year. Dewpoints near 60 degrees will help mitigate the threat of the wind influx to start the week.

Hilary looks to move out by Wednesday, bringing a return of more seasonable temperatures, calm wind, and clean air.

