LA CENTER, Wash. — The La Center Police Department said several arson fires in a new residential development at Aspen Avenue and West 13th Way were set by the same people.

The fires were set in houses under construction. The first was reported in February. The most recent was last week.

Photos released by police in a bulletin this week show graffiti at the scene of multiple fires that could have been written by the same person.

Witnesses to the most recent fire provided suspect information to police.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the La Center Police Department at (360) 263-2745 or rscott@lacenterpd.org.

La Center Police Department