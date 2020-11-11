The FAA said a Cessna 177 Cardinal crashed one mile north of Whidbey Air Park in Langley around noon.

LANGLEY, Wash. — Two people aboard a single-engine plane that crashed in Whidbey Island have died, according to the Island County Sheriff's Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said a Cessna 177 Cardinal crashed one mile north of Whidbey Air Park in Langley just before noon on Wednesday.

The plane belonged to a flying club in the Puget Sound area and crashed in the woods just off the runway at the Air Park, according to the sheriff's office.

No one on the ground was injured.

It's unknown what caused the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

