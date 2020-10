A pet kangaroo that was on the loose Tuesday morning was captured and sent to an animal hospital.

MONROE, Wash. — An 8-month-old pet kangaroo that was on the loose Tuesday morning was captured and taken to an animal hospital in Fall City, according to the Monroe Police Department.

The Monroe Police Department said the 8-month-old kangaroo jumped out of the owner's van Tuesday morning.

One of the owners said in a lost pet Facebook group that a friend had let the “baby kangaroo out to potty and lost him.”