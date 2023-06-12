Person shot in YMCA parking lot in Vancouver, 17-year-old arrested

The 21-year-old man who was shot is expected to survive, police said.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested after a person was shot during a large fight in the parking lot of a YMCA in Vancouver on Sunday night, police said. The shooting victim, a 21-year-old man, is expected to survive.

Witnesses told police that multiple shots were fired after a fight broke out between a group of people Sunday night in the parking lot of the Clark County Family YMCA, located at 11324 Northeast 51st Circle in Vancouver. Officers responded around 9:20 p.m. As they were arriving, the shooting victim was taken away in a private vehicle. Police said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

With the help of SWAT, officers tracked down the person they determined to be the shooter at an apartment in the 4900 block of Northeast Plomondon Street, about four miles southwest of where the shooting occurred. He was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County juvenile detention center. He faces a charge of first-degree assault.

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody at the scene. He had a gun but police said they didn't believe it was the one used in the shooting. He was booked into the juvenile detention center and faces a charge of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Vancouver police said the investigation is ongoing and they won't be releasing any more information at this time.

