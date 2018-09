KELSO, Wash. — A person was hit and killed by a train in Kelso on Monday afternoon, police say.

The victim was on the tracks and not in a crosswalk when they were hit at about 2:45 p.m.

Police said they believe the victim is an adult but did not identify the gender.

The tracks, located near the 300 block of North First Avenue close to downtown Kelso, are closed during the investigation.

© 2018 KGW