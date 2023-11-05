Pagliacci is partnering with South San Francisco-based Zipline to deliver pizza with drones.

SEATTLE — The next time you order a pizza in the greater Seattle area, it could be delivered by a drone.

Pagliacci Pizza, with 25 locations in western Washington, has partnered with South San Francisco-based Zipline to utilize its home delivery service.

The two companies collaborated on a new custom pizza box design that allows each drone to carry two 13-inch pizzas and side dishes to its final destination.

“Over a decade ago, we committed to sustainability by taking bold steps to reduce our carbon footprint, including purchasing green power, buying locally, and developing robust composting programs,” said Matt Galvin, co-owner of Pagliacci. “As we work toward carbon neutrality, Zipline's drones will enable us to scale our deliveries sustainably with up to 97% fewer emissions than cars.”

Zipline's Platform 2 drones fly more than 300 feet off the ground, and the company says they are designed to sound like "rustling leaves in the wind." In March, Zipline announced its Platform 2 technology would be used by Sweetgreen, Michigan Medicine, MultiCare Health Systems, Intermountain Health and the Government of Rwanda.

The drones can leave a delivery on a surface area as small as a patio table or the front steps of a home.

The drones will have a 10-mile radius of delivery from Pagliacci locations.

No timeline was given on when the drones would be rolled out and available for use.

