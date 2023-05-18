Navy veteran from Oak Harbor finds second act on YouTube

Scott Oram's instructional channel "Dad It Yourself" has more than 12,000 subscribers.

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The world of "influencers" skews young, but a veteran from Oak Harbor proves there’s no age limit for successful content creators on YouTube.

Scott Oram makes DIY videos based on the skills he developed during his time in the Navy.

"I served in the Navy for 21 years. I was an aviation structure mechanic safety equipment technician,” he said.

That included working on comfort and safety systems, like ejection seats. He often uses “Top Gun” as a reference.

"It's funny, I like to say that if I was working that night, Goose wouldn't have died,” he said.

His naval career took him around the world and supported his family. But after two decades, it was time to retire.

"I was the ripe young age of 31 years old when I enlisted,” he said. "My body was letting me know it was definitely a young man's game and it was time to move on."

Moving on opened up a new way to put his mechanical skills to use: making videos of projects around the house and launching his YouTube channel, “Dad It Yourself.”

He's also active on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and his own blog.

"You believe what your dad says because he's your dad. So that's my niche - I'm your dad giving you advice on how to fix something in your home,” he said.

He's done everything from replacing sconces to testing tools, and the videos have racked up hundreds of thousands of views. The channel also helps bolster the small handyman business he launched, SDO Handyman Home Repair Services.

Oram doesn't just preach DIY on camera. He does everything behind the scenes, too - serving as producer, sound engineer, camera operator and editor.

The only other person around? A stick that’s his height, with a photo of himself attached to the top.

"I film mostly by myself with a tripod camera, so what I have to do is set up and frame my shot and I'll put him in it. If you notice, he's my height, his head is roughly the same size as mine,” Oram said, laughing. "He's the dummy, I'm not the dummy.”

In 2023, “Dad It Yourself” surpassed the 10,000 subscriber milestone, making Oram a bonafide influencer.

He hopes his experience will inspire others to try something new, sooner than later.