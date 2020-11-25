Most Washington law enforcement agencies don’t use body or dash cameras, KING 5 investigation finds

Amid calls for police transparency and reform, dozens of leaders at Washington police agencies without body cameras say they're now actively considering them.

It’s unknown how often police interactions are documented on camera across the state, because in some cases, police departments that reported body cameras either did not require officers to wear them or did not own enough cameras to outfit most of their patrol officers or deputies.

While 53 police departments and sheriff's offices reported using at least one body camera, KING 5’s survey did not account for the specific number of body cameras or dash cameras in use at a law enforcement agency.

Five law enforcement agencies — in Winlock, Brewster, Newport, Colville and Winthrop — did not respond to any of reporters' questions. KING 5 did not survey the state’s 25 tribal police departments, which are sovereign governments and not required to respond to public records requests under the state law . At least 44 Washington municipalities that contract with another city or county for law enforcement services were not separately counted in the analysis.

9% had at least one dash camera and at least one body camera in operation.

63% had no camera system — no body cameras and no dash cameras — to record police interactions.

75% of the agencies had no body cameras in use.

Currently, no state agency or organization tracks which departments use body-worn cameras or in-car video systems, according to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).

For this investigation, KING 5 reporters interviewed representatives from 213 Washington state law enforcement agencies about the use of body-worn cameras and in-car video systems. The resulting database documents their responses and provides the most comprehensive examination available on the use of cameras across Washington state.

Body cameras are self-contained, battery-operated cameras that officers attach to the front of their uniforms. They record interactions between police and the people they encounter on the job. Dash cameras are mounted on the top of a patrol car’s windshield and typically begin recording automatically when an officer turns on a siren.

But amid nationwide scrutiny of recent fatal police encounters and renewed calls for transparency following the May killing of George Floyd, just over half of the leaders at the 160 Washington law enforcement agencies without body cameras said they’re seeking funding, scoping out vendors or taking other steps to consider acquiring them. Many are bracing for the possibility that body cameras could be a major focus for lawmakers when the Washington state Legislature convenes again in January. In anticipation, one small-town police chief even turned to Amazon to buy the cameras himself.

At three small Washington police departments that own the hardware, unused cameras are collecting dust because officials say they don’t want to incur the ongoing expense. A handful of other agencies that started dash or body camera programs opted to pull the plug after it became too costly and time consuming to manage.

Dozens of police leaders, who participated in a KING 5 survey of nearly every law enforcement agency in the state, overwhelmingly stated that the long-term costs of managing, storing and releasing body-worn camera and dash camera video to the public had either prevented or discouraged their agencies from using the technology.

More than 60% of Washington state law enforcement agencies have no camera systems to document police officers’ and sheriffs deputies’ interactions with the public, a KING 5 investigation found.

At the time of the fatal shooting in 2016, body cameras were optional for East Wenatchee police officers, according to Chief Rick Johnson. As of this month, the department now requires all 21 officers to wear the cameras.

“When you’re left without any information, no evidence, no visual or audio, and you just allow your imagination to go wild with what little resources you have, it’s traumatizing,” Busso said.

Three months after the incident, the Douglas County prosecutor wrote that the shooting was not “clearly justifiable,” citing “conflicting information” and inconsistencies in the case. Wilkins was not criminally charged, but city leaders fired her after only months on the job and paid a cash settlement to Ayers’ father.

East Wenatchee Police Officer Kaiti Wilkins was not wearing a body camera when she shot 25-year-old Ayers three times in the back seat of a Chevy Cavalier, according to prosecutorial records. The officer said she shot Ayers that September day because his statements and movements were threatening.

“It could save everybody a lot of time, heartache and energy by just being able to watch a video and see who’s right, who’s wrong or at least get closure,” Busso said.

Jorge Busso, whose brother Cameron Ayers was fatally shot by an East Wenatchee police officer in 2016, said having access to body camera video of his brother’s death would have made all the difference to his family.

"We are evaluating the possible integration of body cams into our existing (in-car video) program so we would have both," he said. "That might be a year or two away, depending on funding and other priorities, but it’s something we are definitely considering."

In July, the police department, which is located in Pierce County, announced it was expanding the department’s dash camera program to outfit all its patrol vehicles. Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro said the agency, which has 98 sworn officers, currently has just two body cameras for its motorcycle officers. But he’s considering purchasing body cameras for patrol officers, too.

In nearby Lakewood, where Officer Mike Wiley shot and killed 26-year-old Said Joquin during a traffic stop in May, protesters have demanded body cameras for all patrol officers, in addition to other reforms.

Following the March death of 33-year-old Manuel Ellis , who died while being restrained by Tacoma police, city officials pledged to launch body cameras for all Tacoma officers by January 2021 . Officers involved in Ellis’ death were not wearing body cameras and their vehicles were not equipped with dash cameras. Video shot on a cellphone contradicts police attorneys' claims that no one choked Ellis and that a taser was not used.

In some Washington communities where police encounters turned fatal, law enforcement agencies are considering cameras as a direct result of local protests and calls for reform.

The Gig Harbor Police Department, for example, recently completed negotiations with its police union, and it plans to have its officers begin wearing body cameras by mid-December, according to Chief Kelly Busey. The Everett City Council approved a federal grant last week to help fund the majority of start-up costs for 150 body cams. At least two other law enforcement agencies — the Eastern Washington University Police Department and the Royal City Police Department — began using body cameras earlier this month.

The number of police departments and sheriff’s offices with body cameras is a quickly evolving figure. Weeks after reporters initially contacted some law enforcement agencies, police or government officials had already made changes.

Chapter three : 'Complaints are getting resolved really quickly'

Few of the police chiefs and sheriffs interviewed said they philosophically objected to the use of body cameras in law enforcement. In fact, many said they would prefer to have body camera programs to increase transparency, protect officers from false allegations and allow police leaders to more clearly determine what happened during an encounter.

“If my officers use excessive force, I need to know that right away, and the video helps me find that information sooner rather than later,” Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla said.

Padilla’s department of 160 officers first strapped on body cams about a year ago. The Kent Police Department is still analyzing the data from the first year of the program. But, he added, there is anecdotal proof that the cameras have led to positive change.

“A lot of our initial complaints are getting resolved really quickly because of the video,” Padilla said. “We’ve been able to say, ‘Would you like to see the video?’ and then share that information and get to a deeper understanding about what really happened and why versus sometimes what was perceived.”

Padilla said the cameras have been an effective tool for department supervisors to know when they should take corrective action, like providing additional training for officers.

“We've had circumstances where we've learned, ‘Hey, we didn't do everything the right way,’” he said.

Some officers initially resisted Kent's transition to body cameras, Padilla said, because they weren’t prepared for the cultural shift of being recorded on camera throughout the course of their day.

“It took some adjustment,” he said. “But the reality is our officers really wanted these things.”

Kent Police Officer Chelsea Pribble also acknowledged that it was difficult for a few of her fellow cops to adapt. But she said she was excited and relieved when she found out she’d be wearing a body camera on the job.

She said her body camera is a helpful evidence tool as she works on cases, and it also gives her peace of mind that false accusations are less likely to stick.

“When a community member calls in, from a liability standpoint, it shows, ‘No, that’s not what I said,’ or ‘No, that’s not what I did.’ But I think it also shows positive interactions, too,” Pribble said. “I think people realized, after we all got them, how beneficial (they are) for us to have.”

At the Normandy Park Police Department, where body cameras are optional for the 10 officers who work there, officers were involved in two separate shootings — one with and the other without body camera footage. The recorded case was resolved much more quickly.

In June 2018, body camera video, reviewed by KING 5, captured the moment a Normandy Park officer shot a man in the shoulder during a suspicious vehicle stop. The cop fired his weapon after he saw the man holding a gun, which later turned out to be a replica.

About a year later, in July 2019, another shooting involved two Normandy Park officers. But unlike the 2018 case, those officers weren’t wearing body cameras.

Normandy Park Police Chief Dan Yourkoski said the King County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated both cases, had a more difficult time determining what happened in the 2019 case because of the absence of body camera footage. In turn, it took longer to clear the officers and release them back to duty, he said.