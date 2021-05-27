3 officers charged in the death of Manuel Ellis in Tacoma

Manuel Ellis died in March 2020 while being restrained by Tacoma police officers. His death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson filed felony charges Thursday against three Tacoma Police Department officers related to the death of Manuel Ellis.

Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins are charged with second-degree murder, and Timothy Rankine is charged with first-degree manslaughter. Ferguson filed the charges in Pierce County Superior Court. Warrants were issued for the three officers' arrests.

Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died in handcuffs while being restrained by Tacoma police on March 3, 2020.

This is the first time the AG’s office criminally charged police officers in Washington state for the unlawful use of deadly force and the second time homicide charges were filed against law enforcement officers since the state adopted Initiative 940 in November 2018.

If convicted, standard sentencing for second-degree murder for someone with no prior criminal history is 10-18 years in prison and 6.5-8.5 years for first-degree manslaughter. The AG’s Office said the maximum sentence for both offenses is life in prison.

Ellis was walking home from a 7-Eleven after purchasing snacks when witnesses said he stopped to speak with Burbank and Collins, who were stopped at a red light in their patrol car, according to probable cause documents.

Witnesses said Ellis turned to walk away, but the officers got out of their car and knocked Ellis to his knees. All witnesses told investigators they did not see Ellis strike the officers, according to documents.

Other officers who later responded to the scene told investigators that Burbank and Collins reported Ellis was “goin’ after a car” in the intersection and then attacked the patrol car, punching the windows.

Video footage taken by witnesses shows the officers repeatedly hitting Ellis, according to probable cause documents. Collins put Ellis into a neck restraint, which prosecutors say courts have determined can constitute deadly force. Burbank then fired his taser into Ellis’ chest while Collins continued to keep Ellis in the restraint, according to prosecutors.

At this point, prosecutors say Burbank and Collins made their first radio communication, and the radio dispatcher reported the officers “are experiencing ‘unknown trouble.’”

About a minute later, Ellis was heard on home security camera footage saying, “Can’t breathe, sir. Can’t breathe,” according to documents. He was heard repeating that phrase several times over the next few minutes.

Rankine, who was the first backup officer to arrive, applied pressure to Ellis' back and held him in place while Ellis was "hogtied" with a hobble, according to documents.

Additional officers arrived on scene shortly after, and dispatch asked the officers if they needed medical aid. When the fire department arrived about nine minutes later, Ellis was “unconscious and unresponsive,” according to documents.

At least six law enforcement officers have been identified as having participated in restraining Ellis, and at least four of those officers were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled Ellis' death a homicide, but according to the full autopsy report obtained by KING 5, Ellis also had a fatal amount of methamphetamine in his system.

The report said he died from a lack of oxygen from physical restraint, positioning and the placement of a spit mask over his face. But the report also added, "It is unlikely that this death would have occurred due to physical restraint alone, without the contributing conditions. An argument could be made that the extremely high methamphetamine concentration should be considered the primary factor."

Last June, Gov. Jay Inslee called for a new and independent investigation into Ellis' death after a Pierce County investigation discovered that a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy was at the scene when Ellis was killed. Inslee said the county prosecutor believed she had "an irreconcilable conflict" that would prevent her office from taking the case.

Washington State Patrol took over the investigation and referred the case in November to the attorney general's office, which makes the charging decision.

According to the AG’s Office, Ferguson assembled a multidisciplinary team to assist with reviewing the investigation and any charging decisions. The AG’s Office said it interviewed new witnesses and also identified and examined additional forensic evidence in the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The AG’s trial team will be led by Special Assistant Attorney General Patty Eakes and Assistant Attorney General Kent Liu.

Inslee called the charging decision "the first step in our system of justice."

“We must remain proactive – from those of us in elected office to those providing services in our communities – to turn the tide of injustice," Inslee said in a statement. "Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, ‘the moral arc of the universe bends toward justice,’ and it takes all of us to usher it into existence."

The Tacoma Police Union spoke out against the charges, saying that the officers broke no laws and acted in accordance with police department policy.