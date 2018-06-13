LA CENTER, Wash. – A man who drowned at Paradise Point State Park in Clark County on Tuesday evening has been identified.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 41-year-old Michael Keith of La Center. His body was recovered on Wednesday.

According to Clark County Fire and Rescue, they received a report at around 4:45 p.m. that a man went into the East Fork of the Lewis River and was seen struggling in the water. He went under and did not resurface.

Anita McFarland was at the park taking pictures when she noticed Keith yelling for help. She said she called 911 and got the attention of a kayaker, who headed over to Keith as fast as he could.

McFarland said the kayaker got within five feet of Keith and tried to give him an oar and a life vest. But McFarland said Keith couldn't quite reach either item before he went under and never came back up again.

She said Keith had been under for at least 10 minutes by the time rescuers arrived.

Paradise Point State Park is located along Interstate 5, west of La Center.

© 2018 KGW