LA CENTER, Wash. – A man drowned at Paradise Point State Park in Clark County on Tuesday evening.

According to Clark County Fire and Rescue, they received a report at around 4:45 p.m. that a 40-year-old man entered the East Fork of the Lewis River and was seen struggling in the water. He went under and did not resurface.

Anita McFarland was at the park taking pictures when she noticed a man yelling for help. She said she called 911 and got the attention of a kayaker, who headed over to the man as fast as he could.

McFarland said the kayaker got within five feet of the drowning man and tried to give him an oar and a life vest. But McFarland said the man couldn't quite reach either item before he went under and never came back up again.

She said the man had been under for at least 10 minutes by the time rescuers arrived. Crews are working to recover the man's body.

Paradise Point State Park is located along Interstate 5, west of La Center.

