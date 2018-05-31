LONGVIEW, Wash. — A fire destroyed two buildings, at least 10 cars and a boat at a used-car dealership in Longview on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. at Triangle Motors on 1030 Washington Way. Two buildings on the property, an office and a repair garage, were destroyed in the fire. A neighboring Domino's Pizza was evacuated during the fire but the building was not damaged.

The owner of Triangle Motors was inside the repair garage when the fire started, but he was able to escape unharmed.

As firefighters battled the blaze, a fuel tank failed and spilled gasoline onto the property which immediately ignited. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control after about 90 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There is no damage estimate yet.

