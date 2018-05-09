LONGVIEW, Wash. — As the teacher strike continues in Longview, the school district plans to go to court to get teachers back into their classrooms.

Longview Public Schools on Wednesday announced it would file a motion in Cowlitz County Superior Court to bring employees back to work.

“We’re saddened this action is necessary, but we must get back to our collective mission to serve kids in the classroom,” said Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn.

The district also says staff members will no longer be allowed to use vacation time or personal leave while they are on strike.

The goal, according to the district, is to begin the school year while continuing contract negotiations with the Longview Education Association. The union wants teachers to receive an 11-percent salary increase.

The district is offering an average additional 7-percent salary increase for teachers, according to its website. The pay range for teachers would be about $45,745 to $88,387 based on their experience.

Battle Ground, Evergreen and Washougal school districts are also still in labor standoffs with teachers.

