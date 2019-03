An incident involving a logging truck caused big backups near Olympia on Wednesday after the truck lost its load and logs spilled across the roadway.

The spill happened on southbound Interstate 5 at Custer Way about 12:30 p.m.

At one point, all lanes of traffic were blocked while crews chained up to remove the logs. Crews were able to clear the spill in about one hour, and all lanes are back open.

There were no injuries, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Johnna Batiste.