Oregon Road Fire | Level 3 Evacuations still in place for 10,142 acre wildfire burning in Elk

ELK, Wash. — Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations are currently still in place for a wildfire burning on E. Oregon Road in Elk, Washington. The State of Emergency activated Saturday allows resources to be provided to combat the fires. Resources from around Washington will be coming to help resources already on the ground.
At this time, the fire is 10,137 acres with a strong push to the south, according to the Washington State Department of Resources. Structures have been burned. The fire is 0% contained.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person died on the Oregon Road Fire.
Red Cross has set up an evacuation site at Riverside High School (4120 E Deer Park Milan Rd, Chattaroy, WA). Large animals can be taken to the Newport Rodeo Grounds if needed per Pend Oreille Co Sheriff.
According to Spokane County Emergency Management, Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations are in place for the following areas:
- South of Spokane/Pend Oreille County line
- East of N Elk Chattaroy Rd
- North and West of E Tallman Rd to N Blanchard Creek Rd
- South of E Laurel Rd has been upgraded from Level 2 to Level 3 evacuations
- North to Milan Elk
- South to Chattaroy
- West to Newport Hwy
- East to Elk-Chattaroy
- Madison Road on the West
- Spokane County Border on the North
- Jackson Road on the East
- Bridges Road on the South
Pend Oreille Co evacs: Level 3 (Go Now)
- Jefferson Rd, Thomson Rd
- Last mile of Spring Valley Rd
Pend Oreille Co: Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuations
- Elmers Loop
- Country Homes Roads
Spokane County Fire District 4 is currently working to put out this fire. Residents in the area should monitor their phones for more information on this fire.
If you need to make a missing person report call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
A Red Cross shelter has opened at Riverside High School at 4120 E. Deer Park Milan Road in Chattaroy, WA.
This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.
