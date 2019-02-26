VANCOUVER, Wash. — Legacy Medical Group is offering free vaccinations for measles, mumps and rubella at four separate clinics this month, according to Clark County Public Health.

There have been 65 confirmed cases of measles in Clark County. Of the people found with the virus, 57 were unvaccinated and two people received one dose of the vaccine. It's unclear whether the other six cases received the vaccine.

The outbreak has also spread to Oregon, where health officials have confirmed four cases of Multnomah County residents with measles, all linked to the Washington outbreak. Officials are investigating one other potential case which they say is not linked to the outbreak in Washington County.

No insurance is required to receive the free MMR vaccinations. The clinics will take place at the Legacy Medical Group Family Wellness Center, located at 1000 Tech Center Drive, Suite 120, in Vancouver.

The clinics will be held from 1-7 p.m. on four consecutive Fridays, March 1, March 8, March 15 and March 22.

The following people are eligible for the free vaccinations:

Children 1 year or older who haven't had their first measles vaccine

Children 4 years or older who haven't had their second measles vaccine

Adults under the age of 63 who don't know if they have had measles in the past and haven't had at least 1 measles vaccine

Legacy Medical Group said some people should wait or not get the MMR vaccine, including those with certain conditions, medications or treatments that impact the immune system; and pregnant women or women trying to get pregnant in the next month.

If any of these conditions apply to you, please consult with your medical provider before getting the MMR vaccine.

If you have any questions about the free vaccination clinics, please call 503-413-3083 or email employeehealth@lhs.org.