If you’re planning a trip to the Lower Falls Recreation Area, the U.S. Forest Service says going on a weekend is not the best idea.

The area has been extremely overcrowded this summer, especially on weekends. The massive crowds and limited parking are leading to trampled vegetation and eroding trails, the Forest Service says. People are leaving a large amount of garbage behind after they visit.

To make matters worse, there is an active slide on Forest Road 90, near the recreation area, which has created a deep slump in the road. Some cars got stuck on the road in recent days. Trailers and RVs should not be driven through the area, officials say. A detour is in place but the Forest Service is working on a permanent solution.

Officials are encouraging visitors to go to other areas of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, or to visit the falls on a weekday.

Other options include Twin Falls, Upper Falls, Middle Falls, and Taitnapum Falls on the east side of the slide area, or Curly Creek Falls on the west side of the slide area.

© 2018 KGW