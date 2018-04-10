KELSO, Wash. — A pet kangaroo in Kelso is recovering from surgery after severely injuring his leg, last month.

Owners Christine and Bob Dobratz said 2-year-old ‘Tazz,’ got his leg trapped under the 2 x 4 of a ramp on their property. He tore several ligaments and tendons in his right hind leg.

“I lost it,” Christine said. “I physically lost it, mentally lost it.”

“I had to lift the whole thing up to get his leg out,” Bob said.

A local vet offered a grim prognosis.

“They said that I'd probably have to euthanize Tazz, that it would be the best, humane thing to do,” Christine said.

But vets at Oregon State University took a chance on Tazz. They performed an operation that put his torn leg back together.

“Everybody down at OSU is amazing,” Christine said. “They sealed him up and put a cast on and said, ‘say a prayer,’ and I was saying prayers already!”

Christine said she rescued Tazz as a baby from an exotic animal auction in Missouri, where many animals were being sold for their meat.

“I thought, ‘you're not going to eat this baby, no way!’” Christine said. “So, I raised my hand at every bid and rest is history.”

Christine and Bob later bought two other kangaroos, ‘Buddy’ and ‘Cricket’ from a local breeder to keep Tazz company.

Tazz got his cast off on October 2 and more good news— “There's no bone infection!” Christine said.

“So many answered prayers.”

And so many bills.

“It's going to run us about $10,000 when all is said and done—it's already up to $7,000,” Christine said.

“He's worth every penny to me, though.”

Anyone interested in helping offset Tazz’s vet bills can make a donation here.

