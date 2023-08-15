Details of VP Kamala Harris' visit to Seattle on Tuesday

The Vice President will be making a few stops in western Washington during her visit.

SEATTLE — Vice President Kamala Harris will arrive at King County International Airport late Tuesday morning for her first visit to the Seattle area since last October.

Harris is expected to touch down at Boeing Field around 11:10 a.m. The vice president will deliver remarks about the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act being signed into law. Congress voted to pass the law on Aug. 16, 2022.

Harris, joined by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, will highlight the impact the Inflation Reduction Act had on western Washington and communities around the country.

McKinstry will give Harris a tour of its Seattle facility to highlight the energy-efficient upgrades it has made, which the company said was made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Harris is also expected to give remarks at a campaign reception, before returning to King County International Airport and departing Seattle around 3:35 p.m.

This will be Harris' second visit to Seattle since taking office. The vice president was in Seattle on Oct. 26, 2022, to announce $1 billion in grants for electric buses.

Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, were slated to receive roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program.

The Biden administration said it made the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools and communities.

The new, mostly electric school buses will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money and better protect children’s health, the administration said.