LONGVIEW, Wash. — A Washington judge issued a temporary injunction on Friday, ordering Longview teachers and other school employees back to work amid an ongoing strike.

The school district and the teachers' union appeared in court Friday morning. The two sides were arguing over the legality of teacher strikes and whether teachers should be forced to return to the classroom amid ongoing negotiations.

Longview Public Schools filed a motion in Cowlitz County Superior Court to bring employees back to work.

“We’re saddened this action is necessary, but we must get back to our collective mission to serve kids in the classroom,” said Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn.

The district also says staff members will no longer be allowed to use vacation time or personal leave while they are on strike.

The district's attorneys argued the teacher strike is illegal and causes "serious injuries" to students. They want a temporary injunction to end the strike and make teachers return to work.

A teachers union lawyer argued that a strike is imperative to the teachers' bargaining power and that the actions are not causing serious harm.

The goal, according to the district, is to begin the school year while continuing contract negotiations with the Longview Education Association. The union wants teachers to receive an 11-percent salary increase.

The district is offering an average additional 7-percent salary increase for teachers, according to its website. The pay range for teachers would be about $45,745 to $88,387 based on their experience.

Battle Ground and Evergreen school districts are also still in labor standoffs with teachers.

