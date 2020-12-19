Gov. Inslee delays implementation of plastic bag law in Washington due to pandemic

The governor cited supply issues affecting retailers' ability to procure the alternative bags due to the coronavirus pandemic.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a proclamation delaying the implementation of a law banning retailers from using single-use plastic bags.

Inslee issued the proclamation Friday, saying a law that passed the 2020 legislative session that was set to go into effect on Jan. 1 will be on hold at least through January because of the coronavirus pandemic.