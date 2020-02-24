PORTLAND, Ore. — An injured hiker in Washington state was airlifted to safety Saturday after crawling through the forest for eight hours to get cell phone service.

The hiker was rescued near Olympic National Park around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say the 26-year-old fractured his ankle while hiking near Hood Canal, Washington.

The U.S. Coast Guard was able to hoist the man from the trail with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter that took off from Port Angeles, Washington.

"We like to train for high-altitude rescues because of the mountainous region we operate in," said Lt. Cmdr. Sam Hill, MH-65 pilot, Air Station Port Angeles. "Because of that training, we were able to overcome numerous environmental challenges to rescue the hiker from a dangerous situation."

The hiker is being treated at a Seattle hospital.

