Immigration attorney from Washington, D.C., staying in Seattle Airbnb missing for 2 weeks

Jared Shadeed, 27, left the Capitol Hill Airbnb he was staying in and never returned. He left all of his belongings behind.

SEATTLE — A 27-year-old immigration lawyer, visiting Seattle from Washington, D.C., has been reported missing. His friends say Jared Shadeed didn’t return to his Capitol Hill Airbnb and left all his belongings behind.

The Seattle Police Department is investigating.

Shadeed's friends told KING 5 that something doesn’t add up as they said he’s known to frequently travel alone.

“He’s been a consistent person within our lives for the past 13 years. I consider him family,” said childhood friend Ayan Nur-Bramwell.

Shadeed is an immigration lawyer working in D.C. He grew up in Queens, New York, and graduated from an Ivy League school. Nur-Bramwell and another longtime friend said something is not right.

“He’s known to be very independent but not this independent to the point where you leave your stuff at an Airbnb. And he’s financially responsible. So I feel like leaving your luggage and belongings at the Airbnb and not coming back was very irresponsible and not like him to do,” said longtime friend Ciara Dalton.

The owner of the Airbnb on 16th Avenue in Squire Park called police on July 30 reporting that his renter never returned. Shadeed’s friends confirm the case has been assigned to a missing persons detective as police are looking to the public for any information.

“To hear that he has gone missing without saying anything. It was a lot because usually, he is very responsible. He’ll share his location,” Nur-Bramwell said. “Somebody knows where he’s going regardless of if he decides to be alone or not. He still shares a level of visibility.”

Friends called his disappearance out of character and concerning. They hope someone may have information about Shaheed.

“He was living the American dream for his family. He did really good in school. He was responsible. He took care of his father,” Nur-Bramwell said.

Friends said Shadeed loved to take road trips and may have driven to Seattle. Police said he may be driving a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan with Washington D.C. plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.