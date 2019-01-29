LONGVIEW, Wash. — Longview police are looking for a man accused of grabbing and pushing a 12-year-old girl up against a vehicle near a school bus stop on Monday morning.

The girl was able to escape when her friend, another 12-year-old girl who was walking to school at the same time, ran at the suspect as the assault was happening. The suspect let go of the victim and ran away, police said.

The victim told police she was walking to her bus stop near the intersection of Baltimore Street and 15th Avenue between 7 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. when she noticed the suspect following her friend, who was walking in front of her. The suspect then turned and started walking toward the victim, police said.

When the victim tried to walk around him, he grabbed her by the shirt and pushed her up against a white Dodge Durango. When her friend ran over to help, the suspect let go and ran away.

The victim told police the suspect was wearing a green puffy jacket with a hood and holding a red gas can. She said he was 5-foot-6 or taller. The victim's friend told police the suspect was a white man and was either overweight or was wearing something bulky underneath the puffy jacket. She said the jacket had the word LOVE written across the front.

If you can identify the suspect or if you have any other information about this incident, please call Longview Police Det. Chris Angel at 360-442-5800.