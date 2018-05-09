LONGVIEW, Wash. — A Washington judge issued a temporary injunction on Friday, ordering Longview teachers and other school employees back to work amid an ongoing strike.

The injunction orders teachers to return to work on Monday, Sept. 10. The school district said the first day of class is now scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 11. The first day of school was initially scheduled to be on Aug. 29.

The school district and teachers' union appeared in court Friday morning after the district filed a motion in Cowlitz County Superior Court to bring employees back to work. The two sides argued over the legality of teacher strikes and whether teachers should be forced to return to the classroom amid ongoing negotiations.

"I’m disappointed with what he said. I would have appreciated a little more time to see if we can work it out at the table," said Ray Clift, president of the Longview Education Association.

“We’re going to continue to work with our unions to come to a solution that’s fair to all the parties involved,” said Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn.

The district's attorneys argued the teacher strike is illegal and causes "serious injuries" to students.

A teachers' union lawyer argued that a strike is imperative to the teachers' bargaining power and that the actions are not causing serious harm.

The goal, according to the district, is to begin the school year while continuing contract negotiations with the Longview Education Association. The union wants teachers to receive an 11-percent salary increase.

The district is offering an average additional 8.2-percent salary increase for teachers, according to its website. The pay range for teachers would be about $46,629 to $87,887 based on their experience.

Battle Ground and Evergreen school districts are also still in labor standoffs with teachers.

