No one was killed. Renton police say they responded to a shooting at another street race in the same area the night before.

KENT, Wash. — Five people were shot at a street race in Kent early Sunday morning, according to the Renton Police Department who also responded to the scene.

While investigating a collision at around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, a patrol sergeant heard gunfire coming from the direction of East Valley Highway and South 180th Street. The intersection was full of hundreds of street racers and spectators, according to police.

When Renton officers arrived to help, they discovered five people had been shot and injured on the Kent side of the intersection. The victims are all receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Renton police had responded to a shooting at a different street race in the same area the night before.

A Renton Fire Department truck was caught in the street racing crowd Friday night, according to a tweet from the Renton Firefighters IAFF Local 864 union. The union said street racers gather at the same intersection every weekend, causing a persistent safety issue.

Nick Nason lives just up the road from where the street racing was taking place. He agreed that street racing is a recurring issue in the area.

"During the weekend, this is their hang-out place," he said. "During the summertime seems to be the worst... we hear things all the time, I mean, people getting shot and stuff like that.”

In the meantime, Kent police are investigating and waiting with bated breath for a state law to go into effect next year that would allow authorities to impound street racers’ cars for 72 hours.

"It breaks that cycle," said Mayor Dana Ralph in her testimony to legislators. "We are seeing those cars come back. They’ve been cited on a Friday and they’re back and racing on Saturday, so we’re hoping that this can serve as a deterrent."

Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla spoke in favor of the bill, which Gov. Jay Inslee signed earlier this year.

"It’s growing because there isn’t adequate deterrent to this event," Padilla said in his testimony to lawmakers.

Under the new law, a second offense would require a forfeit of the car after a conviction, and it allows promoters and organizers of street racing events to be charged and prosecuted as an accomplice.

But until the law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, Nason said he has little faith that police will be able to put a stop to the street racing.

"It's only gonna get worse before anything gets better, right?" Nason said.