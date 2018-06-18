LONGVIEW, Wash. -- A fire at Swanson Bark and Wood Products in Longview, Washington on Sunday has shut down State Route 432 in both directions and closed the rail line.

The fire, which was reported around 5:30 p.m., jumped the highway. No injuries were reported. Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn reported on Twitter at about 6:30 p.m. that the fire was under control.

No businesses have been impacted other than the rail line, which was also shut down.

The highway is closed between Talley Way and 3rd Avenue. Finn reported that the southbound exit on I-5 to SR-432 can exit at the Talley Way offramp. The northbound I-5 exit to 432 is closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2018 KGW