Fire breaks out at former Red Lion Hotel building in Vancouver

The former Red Lion Hotel at the Quay's roof caught fire on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported.

VANCOUVER, Wash — The Vancouver Fire Department (VFD) began working a two-alarm fire at the former Red Lion Hotel at the Quay in Vancouver.

According to VFD, the fire was on the roof of the Red Lion. No injuries were reported and everyone was accounted for. Just before 3 p.m., a second alarm was called on the fire, according to a spokesperson for VFD.

A KGW photographer reported to the scene of the fire around 3:20 p.m. and reported that it appeared to be mostly put out. No information about the cause of the fire has been given.

The former hotel building is slated to be torn down soon as part of a project to redevelop the pier underneath it and the surrounding 10-acre waterfront property, which is owned by the Port of Vancouver.

The Terminal 1 project envisions the rebuilt pier as a home for a public marketplace building, similar to Pike Place Market in Seattle. A new hotel called the AC by Marriott is currently under construction on one of the nearby Terminal 1 blocks.

The Red Lion Hotel stopped operating in 2015, although part of the building remained active for several more years as the home for a restaurant called WareHouse '23, according to The Columbian.