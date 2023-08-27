The Gray Fire swept through while Chief Andres Steevens was out of town. When he came back, he found he couldn’t salvage what was left in the ash.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The home of a firefighter for Spokane County Fire District 10, was destroyed in the Gray Fire.

The fire started on Aug. 18, and has since grown to 10,000 acres. According to fire officials, an estimated 259 structures were destroyed.

Deputy Chief for Spokane County Fire District 10, Andres Steevens, lived in Medical Lake, on Granite Drive. The Gray Fire swept through while Steevens was out of town. When he came back, he couldn’t salvage what was left in the ash.

“This fire consumed really everything in its path,” Steevens said. “We knew that it was going to be a tough year. I just didn’t think it would happen in this area, and the magnitude that we had it.”

He lived in his Silver Lake home for seven years. While his first thought turned to helping others, Steevens' co-workers told him to focus on his family.

“It was a good call on them. And it was good advice," Steevens said. "I probably could have gotten back to work. But I followed their advice, because I know that at that time, they were looking out for me.”

Over a week after the fire, Steevens stays positive. He's looking forward to rebuild in the same place where he lost everything.

“We have a great community, we have good friends, we have good family. Everybody has been very supportive. And it's hard not to smile, knowing that the community has your back.”

Steevens also hopes to get back to work as soon as possible, so he can start helping other Gray Fire victims.

