Washington firefighters who died in the line of duty honored in statewide memorial service

The seven firefighters that were commemorated are all considered line-of-duty deaths.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Family and friends of seven fallen firefighters gathered on Sunday at the Washington State Fire Training Academy for the annual Washington State Fallen Firefighter's Memorial Service. Those honored are listed below.

Puget Sound Fire Division Chief Pat Pawlak says this service offers everyone one more opportunity to show appreciation for the years of service these firefighters gave to their community. It also allows families of the fallen to know they have support from all over the state.

"We're one big family," Pawlak said. "We have firefighters, chiefs and officers from all over the state even from departments who do not have fallen firefighters here today being recognized."

The distinct drone of bagpipes filled the air as part of the memorial service. The pomp and circumstance added to the emotions those in attendance felt.

"They do have to relive the trauma of losing a loved one. However, they also get to relive the support and the love they got from the first service," Pawlak said. "Even years from now, they're invited to fire department functions. The firefighters will make sure the children are supported at graduation, sporting events."