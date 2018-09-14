BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A Clark County public utilities was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Battle Ground on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred at around 12:20 p.m. in the 28900 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue.

It appears a northbound 2004 GMC Envoy SUV drove into oncoming traffic to pass a 1974 Ford pickup when it collided with a southbound Ford F450 utility truck owned by Clark County PUD, before also hitting the Ford pickup, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the Clark County PUD utility truck, 56-year-old Albert Apana, was pronounced dead at the scene. Apana was a water service operator for Clark Public Utilities.

The drivers of the GMC Envoy and Ford pickup suffered minor injuries. They are cooperating with investigators.

No charges have been filed at this point. The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

