Dog brutally stabbed to death in backyard of Olympia home

The suspect is outstanding, and the community is questioning whether there is a connection to a similar nearby case just seven weeks ago.

OLYMPIA, Wash — A beloved family dog was brutally murdered in its own backyard this weekend, according to police, in a quiet residential neighborhood in Olympia.

Now police are searching for the driver of a brown pickup truck seen leaving the property at the time of the crime.

Meanwhile, the community in Olympia is on edge -- and speculating whether it has any connection to a similar animal cruelty case nearby.

"It’s just very unnerving," said the murdered dog's owner, who preferred not to be named publicly. "Very unsettling."

Olympia police said it was around 4 p.m. in the afternoon Sunday - broad daylight - when somebody went through an alleyway, into the owner's backyard and proceeded to viciously stab their white Husky dog to death with a "machete or something similar." A neighbor heard the dog scream in distress and called 911.

"Really shocking and horrible," said Melissa Thoemke, who lives near the 911 caller and victims.

The dog’s owner described their dog to KING 5, whose name was Finnegan.

"Big smiler, always happy, rarely seen him upset," the dog's owner said. "Didn’t bark ever."

There were no known problems associated with their dog that may have caused someone to be angry with the animal or the owner, the victim told police.

“Just at a loss for words," the owner said.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood speaking with multiple people that live in the area for leads, and detectives are investigating this case related to animal cruelty, burglary and other crimes.

So what could possibly be the motive for murdering a dog?

"This is a dog that literally sat back there, smiling at anybody who walked by," said Jon Brogger, a neighbor.

The 911 caller said she witnessed a brown pickup truck leaving the alleyway when she discovered her neighbor’s dog screaming in distress.

Police urge you to keep an eye out for any information, as they are still looking for a suspect in this case.

Lacey police are looking for an animal cruelty suspect in another eerily similar case nearby.

Just seven weeks prior, as KING 5 reported, four dogs were the victims of a knife attack in their own backyard in Lacey only nine minutes down the road.

Olympia and Lacey police confirmed to KING 5 that investigators are comparing notes to see if the two cases are connected.

"We are aware of the incident in Lacey," said Paul Lower, a spokesperson with the City of Olympia Police Department. "Our detectives are in contact with the Lacey P.D. detectives and both agencies are sharing information and evidence and notes. We do not know if the two crimes are connected/related."

Detective Sergeant Jeremy Knight of Lacey police said they do not have a known suspect, and that they, "can't conclusively say they are related at this time but we're certainly comparing notes."

The owner of the four dogs stabbed in Lacey shared his condolences for the owners in Olympia and said it does seem "odd."

"It’s kind of makes sense, because whoever did this is disturbed, and in my mind, they probably would do it again,” said Jim Roberts.

While Roberts' dogs have healed up fine, sadly, the same can’t be said for Finnegan in Olympia.

Finnegan's owners and neighbors remain on edge.

"There’s this sort of air in the neighborhood right now because of it," Brogger said. "And especially because he hasn’t been caught.”

Police the crime happened on the 2300 block of State Avenue Northeast in Olympia.