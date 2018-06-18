WARRENTON, Ore. — A husband and wife in their late 60s were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday after their sail boat flipped about 180 miles off the coast of Grays Harbor, Washington.

The couple, James and Joy Carey, bought their 46-foot boat 27 years ago to fulfill their dream of circumnagivating the globe. They were traveling from Hawaii to Bellingham, the last leg of a trip they started 17 years ago after their daughters were grown.

On Saturday, they ran into some unexpected bad weather. When the boat flipped, the Carey's activated their emergency locator beacon. Officials said the boat wasn't taking on water.

When the Coast Guard arrived in an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, they hoisted the couple from the boat using a lift basket. Both were taken to the Coast Guard station in Warrenton, Oregon and treated for hypothermia.

The Coast Guard has warned other vessels of the adrift sailboat.

